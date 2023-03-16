Sean Strickland slams the UFC for allowing Jon Jones to return: “It’s a mockery that they let him fight”

Sean Strickland is slamming the UFC for allowing Jon Jones to return.

It was at UFC 285 earlier this month where Jon ‘Bones‘ Jones (27-1 MMA) returned to the Octagon for the first time in three years to meet up with Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) in the heavyweight main event. The battle was for the vacant heavyweight belt and Jones took no time (2:04 of round 1) in defeating Gane to become the new champion.

While many believe that Jones is the greatest fighter in the UFC, others take issue with the troubles he’s encountered outside of the cage, such as domestic violence claims and drug use, among others.

Sean Strickland, never one to stay quiet about anything, has formed his own opinions about Jones comeback.

Speaking to Helen Yee of ‘HYS‘, Strickland talked about Jones and his return to the Octagon:

“I guarantee Jon Jones’ wife put up a bigger fight than Ciryl Gane. That man came out scared, he didn’t want to f**king be there.”

Continuing Strickland said:

“Let me say one thing about f**king Jon Jones. Greatest fighter in the world, but Jon Jones sucks, you guys. He’s failed the most drug tests, he f**cking beat his wife bloody, he hit a pregnant lady and drove off breaking her arms. So, my thing is, yes, you could have been the greatest fighter, but with how many drug tests you failed, it’s not right. Jon Jones should never be allowed to fight in the UFC again. It’s a mockery that they let him fight.”

Concluding ‘Tarzan’ spoke about Stipe Miocic:

“Stipe (Miocic), bro, please, man. Do it for me. Stipe, if you want to train, come here, I’ll be your punching bag, we can fight every day. Whatever the f**k you need, Stipe. I’m your man. Come train with me. Come to Xtreme Couture. I f**king got you. I’ll wrestle you all day long, dude. All day long.”

Jones has made is clear that he’d like to fight Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) next, but a timeframe has yet to be established.

Apparently, Strickland would be more than happy to help the two time former heavyweight champion, Miocic, train for a fight with Jones.

Miocic, 40, last fought in March of 2021 where he went down to defeat by KO against Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) at UFC 260.

What do you think about Strickland’s comments concerning Jones? Would you like to see a Miocic vs Jones fight in the near future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!