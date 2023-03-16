Conor McGregor questions Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC: “I wasn’t sure why he did that to be honest”

Conor McGregor is questioning Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC.

Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) parted ways with the UFC in January of this year. Following a lengthy contract dispute, the heavyweight champion refused the most recent offer from the UFC and left the promotion. With the departure, ‘The Predator’ was stripped of his belt.

Ngannou, now a free agent, is monitoring his options for the future.

Conor McGregor, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’ questioned Ngannou’s decision to walk away from the UFC:

“To go out and do a little side-quest seeking to get boxing dollars and the rest of it? For me, the UFC is pinnacle. It’s the company I love, it’s the company I wish to be with this company for the rest of my career. So I’ve got two fights left on my contract and I hope we can continue. So, I wanna be in the UFC, that’s my catalog, is in the UFC. My highlight reel is in the UFC.”

“Although look, let’s see what happens. I hope they want it. I hope they feel the same way also.”

Continuing, McGregor spoke of the UFC:

“Look, I love the company dearly, it’s changed my life. It’s given me so much, and it’s helped me in many situations in my life. So, I’m just … the UFC is my company.”

Concluding, Conor McGregor said (h/t MMAMania):

“Like if you think of Ngannou, think of all he got. He was in that (Performance Institute) using all the equipment, all everything. There was no dough on that, there was no charge on that. He’s getting accommodation, everything sorted. I thought he made an error, to be honest. He hasn’t fought in a minute, get a belt under the belt and then maybe start — I wasn’t sure why he did that to be honest. It kind of took the shine off him, how it went.”

“But look, I wish him well. I know Eddie Hearn’s talking to him.”

The Irishman has two fights remaining on his UFC contract, but according to his comments, it doesn’t look like the 34 year is planning any kind of exit soon.

Do you believe Ngannou should have left the UFC? What would you like to see Ngannou do next?

