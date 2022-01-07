UFC 272 betting odds: Petr Yan and Alex Volkanovski open as favorites

Petr Yan and Alexander Volkanovski have opened as the two betting favorites for UFC 272 after their recent fight announcements.

While a lot of the UFC’s immediate focus is going on UFC 270, and understandably so, the UFC 272 pay-per-view in March is already beginning to take shape. The promotion recently announced that it will be headlined by two blockbuster title bouts: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 3 for the UFC featherweight title, and Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan 2 for the UFC bantamweight title.

These are match-ups that fans have been clamouring to see for quite some time now and in just under two months, they’ll go down in Sin City.

As of this writing, the 145-pound champion Volkanovski and the 135-pound challenger Yan are currently the favorites to leave Las Vegas as champions.

Current #UFC272 lines: Alexander Volkanovski -180

Max Holloway +155 Aljamain Sterling +260

Petr Yan -310 pic.twitter.com/1u3nBpkbCt — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 7, 2022

UFC Featherweight Championship

Alexander Volkanovski (-180)

Max Holloway (+155)

UFC Bantamweight Championship

Aljamain Sterling (+260)

Petr Yan (-310)

The odds, in the eyes of many, will make a lot of sense. Alexander Volkanovski is currently 2-0 up over Holloway in their series but the rematch was particularly contentious, with the majority feeling as if Holloway had done enough to win back his crown. On the flip side, Yan was beating Sterling in their first meeting before a poorly-timed knee led to a disqualification win for “Funk Master”.

Volkanovski has successfully retained his belt once since the rematch in an instant classic against Brian Ortega, with Holloway having to beat Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez to get back to the big dance.

Yan, meanwhile, defeated Cory Sandhagen to capture the interim title with Sterling pulling out of their initial UFC 267 date due to complications from neck surgery.

Do you agree that Petr Yan and Alexander Volkanovski should be viewed as the favorites heading into UFC 272? Do you think the lines will change? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!