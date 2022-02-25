Dillon Danis responds after Michael Bisping suggests he would “stomp on his head” in a street fight

Dillon Danis has taken to Twitter to respond to Michael Bisping after he suggested he would “stomp on his head” in a street fight.

Dillon Danis, (18-16 MMA), is a jiu-jitsu black belt and MMA fighter from New York who last fought at Bellator 222 back in June of 2019, defeating Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA).

Danis and Bisping have been in a contentious war of words in the past, and once again after the recent UFC Vegas 25 broadcast, things are heating up.

Recently in speaking on YouTube, ‘The Count‘ said:

“Dillon Danis, you shoot for a man’s leg on the street, I’m gonna stomp on your head. And, by the way, someone else is probably gonna run up and boot you in the face. You’re on the floor, you’re about to go for an Omoplata? Someone just stomps you’re f***ing head. There you go, jiu-jitsu that, you know what I mean?”

Dillon Danis, in response to Michael Bisping suggesting his fighting style would be ineffective in a real street brawl tweeted:

“hey@bisping why don’t we put this to the test 100K to you if i lose. you one eyed bit*h.”

Danis, 28, is now suggesting Bisping meet him on the street for a fight with $100K on the line should Bisping, the former UFC middleweight champ, come out the victor.

Previously Bisping has taken to Twitter to take jabs at Danis:

“There is no ‘beef’ @dillondanis. I’ve never met you nor have I even laid eyes on you. You don’t fight, you’re just an online troll whose as insignificant as a bothersome fly on a warm summers day.” tweeted Bisping.

The chances of any street fight occurring between the two is extremely doubtful. The bickering continuing between Danis and Bisping – one can pretty much count on.

