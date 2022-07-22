Sean Strickland “accepts” fight with Derek Brunson, but wants it soon: “Let’s make this s*it happen”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland wouldn’t mind fighting Derek Brunson, but it has to be soon.

‘Tarzan’ was last in action at UFC 276 earlier this month against Alex Pereira. In the middleweight contest, Strickland was finished in round one. The defeat from the Brazilian ended a stellar six-fight winning streak for the 31-year-old.

Despite being finished earlier this month, Sean Strickland is already itching to get back in the cage. Earlier today, on his Instagram, the middleweight revealed he had been offered a fight with Derek Brunson. The 38-year-old is coming off a knockout loss to Jared Cannonier in January. According to Strickland, he’s interested in the showdown with Brunson.

However, the return fight wouldn’t happen for another six months. That’s too long for Strickland and would prefer that the bout happens in the next three months. The main reasoning is that the 31-year-old would like to buy a Maserati. Due to that want, he needs the bout to happen soon.

“I got a call right, they said Brunson wants to fight you. I’m like ‘f*ck yeah, I’ll make that man f*cking dance, let’s go. But, they said ‘he called you out, but wants to wait five or six months’. So, Brunson, do me a favor, and do you a favor. Put down the f*cking fruit loops, grab those little f*cking baby nuts you’ve got, hold them up, and shave off two to three months. I’m not waiting f*cking six months to fight you. I’m sure Jared [Cannonier] will fight me next month.”

Sean Strickland continued, “…To the fans, I’m in a f*cking Hyundai Accent, this motherf*cker was 16,000 dollars at a six percent f*cking interest rate. I’m trying to get me a Maserati. I don’t even know what a f*cking Maserati looks like, I just know it’s fancy. I ain’t going to get me a f*cking Maserati by waiting six months to fight f*cking baby nut Derek Brunson. So let’s make this s*it happen sooner.”

