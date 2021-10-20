Sean O’Malley takes a shot at Dominick Cruz: “You need to learn from the daddy”

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley took a shot at former champion Dominick Cruz, telling him that “you need to learn from the daddy.”

O’Malley is set to return at UFC 269 on December 11 when he takes on Raulian Paiva in a bantamweight bout set for the main pay-per-view card. On the prelims of the same event, Cruz fights Pedro Munhoz in another important fight at 135lbs. Both O’Malley and Cruz were connected to a fight against each other, but ultimately the UFC decided to go in another direction for both men. However, that hasn’t stopped Cruz from saying that O’Malley declined to fight him. As far as O’Malley goes, that simply is not the case.

Speaking on the Timbo Sugar Show, O’Malley responded to the recent comments from Cruz. According to O’Malley, his team asked UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby for the fight, but Cruz was the one who turned it down. As far as O’Malley goes, that proved to be a mistake, because he’s the one who is fighting on the PPV while Cruz is on the prelims.

“I want to address the Dominick Cruz stuff first and I don’t want to be mean because he’s clearly slowing down. Not physically maybe, but mentally he said he doesn’t want that fight because he wants to fight someone higher up, so therefore he turned the fight down. I asked that fight, we asked for that fight for a while. We asked Sean Shelby, he turned it down. I didn’t listen to the interview but it’s just a weird thing to say. He said something to where I’m like, ‘Dude, you need to learn from the daddy’ because I’m above you on the card,” O’Malley said (via SportsKeeda).

