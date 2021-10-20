Marvin Vettori blasts “crazy” Paulo Costa for drinking wine before Israel Adesanya fight

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori blasted “crazy” Paulo Costa for drinking a bottle of wine before his Israel Adesanya fight.

Costa fought Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title last October at UFC 253 and he suffered a second-round knockout loss for his troubles. Following the fight, Costa revealed that he was hungover in the Octagon after having drunk a bottle of wine the night before the fight. According to Costa, he had problems sleeping so he drank the bottle in order to help him fall asleep. While Costa eventually did fall asleep, being hungover in the fight clearly was not a good idea as he ended up looking listless and suffered a knockout defeat.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 card, Vettori shared his thoughts on Costa allegedly being hungover for the Adesanya fight. As far as Vettori goes, Costa is “crazy” for being a professional athlete and yet having to resort to drinking to fall asleep.

“I mean, at the beginning, I thought it was an excuse. Then actually, it seems like it actually happened. So by saying that, it’s actually even more shocking because I’m like, you can’t sleep and that’s what you’re thinking of? ‘I’m gonna drink a bottle of wine’? Like, that is shocking. An athlete of this level thinking about drinking a bottle of f*cking wine the day before a fight? You’re crazy. It don’t make no f*cking sense,” Vettori said (h/t MMANews). “That shows you don’t know your mind that well. You don’t know how to get yourself in a good spot. That actually gave me a lot of confidence, but I don’t want to build on that too much because I still expect the best ouf of him. But how do you even think about drinking a bottle of wine the night before a title fight?”

Do you think Marvin Vettori or Paulo Costa will emerge victorious following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 card?