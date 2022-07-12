UFC legend Donald Cerrone shares advice for the next generation of “Cowboys”

Donald Cerrone has given some advice to the next generation of fighters following his recent retirement from mixed martial arts.

After falling to a submission defeat at the hands of Jim Miller earlier this month, Donald Cerrone opted to hang up his gloves once and for all in the wake of seven fights without a victory.

‘Cowboy’ gave us some of the most memorable moments in UFC history and in addition to that, he was a fan favourite throughout most of his run with the promotion.

He leaves behind quite the legacy and when asked about what sort of message he wants to send to the next generation, he noted how important activity is.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“All the guys I train with and I work with, I tell them to fight anybody,” Cerrone said. “Fight, fight, fight — fight anybody. Don’t pick the fights. You can’t say you want to be like that, and then when it comes time to be like that, not be like that because, I grew up fighting it was just like I would just fight and fight and fight — like my management had the easiest job ever.

“He was just like, ‘We got you booked next week,’ That’s it, like, go. Who? Don’t care. Next, next next. See that with a lot of these guys now where they are trying to pick the right fight, and it even works on both sides. Maybe if you’re okay with it, that other side, that camp is maybe like, ‘Oh that’s not a good fight for us’ and they don’t take it.

“It’s a dangerous, weird sport right now. But like I tell these guys, just keep fighting your ass off man. Be a showman.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Quotes via MMA News

What do you think is next for Donald Cerrone following his run in MMA?