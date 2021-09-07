Sean O’Malley responds after being dubbed a “bitch ass” by Paddy Pimblett

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley responded after being dubbed a “bitch ass” by promotional newcomer Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett exploded onto the UFC scene this past weekend when he knocked out Luigi Vendramini in what was an incredible promotional debut for the Brit. It was a fantastic comeback by Pimblett and it earned him a 50k bonus. Not only that, but tons of people are now talking about Pimblett and he is becoming a bit of a star for the UFC right now at a time when the promotion needs more of them. Of course, O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the sport right now, and Pimblett recently had some harsh works to say about “Suga,” especially when he criticized O’Malley’s grappling skills in a recent interview.

Responding to Pimblett’s criticism, O’Malley fired back at Pimblett, suggesting that he just using O’Malley’s name in order to get more people talking about him. Although O’Malley is a striker by trade, and one of the best strikers at 135lbs, Pimblett believes that he is not a well-rounded fighter and that he lacks in the grappling department. O’Malley is not exactly thrilled about those comments and he responded to what Pimblett said on his own podcast.

“Yeah, I didn’t know he was talking sh*t about me. That’s not very nice,” O’Malley said on his podcast (h/t LowKickMMA). “Maybe he just knows that talk bad about me, it’s publicity. He said I had bad grappling. I wonder why people just assume I have bad grappling. So it’s just weird that some people just assume that because I’m a good striker I must be a bad grappler.”

It’s worth noting that Pimblett is at 155lbs while O’Malley is at 135lbs, so a fight between these two seems unlikely to ever happen unless they could meet in the middle at 145lbs.

