Tommy Fury predicts he would KO Jake Paul in less than three minutes: “He’s scared to throw a punch”

Boxer Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury, predicts he would KO YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in less than three minutes.

Fury defeated former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor on the undercard of the Paul-Woodley PPV card last weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Following the event, Fury and Paul met face-to-face backstage and Fury made it clear that he wants to fight Paul next. While Paul has said he’s open to the idea of it, so far the fight hasn’t been booked. As far as Fury goes, Paul wouldn’t last long with him inside of the ring and he understands why he is “ducking” him.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Fury sent a message to Paul ahead of a potential boxing match.

“My message to Jake Paul, like it always is, stop talking sh*t, stop using my name for some boxing clout. Let’s get in the ring and let’s fight, mate. Stop running,” Fury said.

Sharing his prediction for how a potential fight between the two would go, as far as Fury goes, it would be a short night for Paul as he believes he would finish him with strikes in the first round. As far as Fury goes, it would be easy work and an easy paycheck for him.

“It would be over inside one round,” Fury said. “From what I’ve seen against Tyron Woodley the other night, he’s scared to throw a punch when he’s in there against somebody who could knock him out. He doesn’t want to commit. He took one shot and nearly fell through the ropes. From what I’ve seen the other day, I’d have my hands up, walk straight towards him, and I’d get him out of there inside three minutes. Easy work.”

