Anderson Silva reveals ideal timeline for his retirement from combat sports

UFC legend, future Hall of Famer, and current boxer Anderson Silva revealed his ideal timeline for his retirement from combat sports.

Silva is now 46 years old but he isn’t letting Father Time stop him from still competing at a high level. Last fall, the UFC released Silva following a KO loss to Uriah Hall. While many fans and media wrote him off at that point, Silva decided to make the jump into the world of pro boxing, and back in June, he picked up an upset split decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It was a good performance by Silva, and he now takes on former UFC champion Tito Ortiz next weekend in another pro boxing match, this time for the Triller Fight Club.

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of the Ortiz fight, Silva was asked how long he plans on continuing to fight for. As far as “The Spider” goes, he has at least three more good years left. However, he will still keep the door open to the possibility of continuing to fight longer.

“I don’t know (if I fight in my 50s), but my goal is for my last fight to be at age 49. At 49, I’m done. Probably, thats’ my goal. Fight three more years, then I’m done. 49, that’s the number. Maybe I can fight more, but right now my goal is to stop fighting at age 49. I won’t fight anymore,” Silva said. “But I don’t know. I’m in good shape. I’m so happy to go to the gym every day, the Spider Lab, and learning something new. I’m so happy, bro. I’m a very lucky guy because God gives me the opportunity to continue doing my job. That’s insane. It’s incredible.”

