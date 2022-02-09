Roxanne Modafferi plans to “have some fun” in retirement fight against Casey O’Neill: “I hope it is a crazy dog fight”

Roxanne Modafferi will be ending her MMA career on Saturday night at UFC 271 against Casey O’Neill.

Including her fights on The Ultimate Fighter, this will be Modafferi’s 50th career fight which is a milestone she wanted to reach. Modafferi has been a pro since 2003 and has fought the who’s who of women’s MMA while competing in countless organizations. However, she says the time is right for her to retire.

“Like a year ago I knew I wanted to reach 50 fights and I was kind of wondering exactly when I would retire,” Modafferi said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It has been more challenging in training getting hit in the head more is bothering me, I’ve been wearing headgear and it’s really no fun to spar MMA in headgear because people hold it and pull it. It’s not as fun as it used to be so I want to do something else.”

When she realized this would be her retirement fight, Modafferi wasn’t sure who she would face, but she’s definitely satisfied with O’Neill.

“Not really, I didn’t have any idea on who it would be, I would say yes to anyone that’s who I am,” Modafferi said. “Whoever it is, bring it on, I’m going to lay it on them… I have enjoyed her watching her fight. Her style kind of reminds me of myself like a go get em’, go forward, hit them and take them down so I appreciate that.”

With UFC 271 being Roxanne Modafferi’s retirement fight, she plans to be as dangerous as ever. Her strategy includes trying a bunch of new moves she has never thrown in a fight such as flying knees, spinning stuff, and some secret moves she has been working on.

“Exactly, I’m going to try and have some fun with this. I have three super attacks that I’m currently practicing. Hopefully, I shall land them in the fight, it makes me excited to try it,” Modafferi said.

The hope for Roxanne Modafferi is to end her career on a win and make the fight a memorable one as she believes it could be Fight of the Night.

“I hope it is a crazy dog fight and we win Fight of the Night and it’s a glorious battle. I do want it to be memorable and do some things and make my coaches proud,” Modafferi concluded. “I don’t want to think of it as my last one as that is some pressure I have been feeling. I’m going to do my best with that. I want to win very much, though.”

