Anthony Smith unloads on Jake Paul for callout of Khabib Nurmagomedov: “The most ignorant thing I’ve heard in my whole life”

Anthony Smith has unloaded on Jake Paul for his callout to Khabib Nurmagomedov for an MMA fight.

Smith, 33, (36-16), who currently competes in the Light Heavyweight division for the Ultimate Fighting Championship didn’t mince words when it came to his thoughts on Jake Paul’s invitation for Khabib to fight him first.

It all began when Khabib offered a contract to pro-boxer Jake Paul to come on over to Eagle FC, which he established in 2020 after retiring as a former UFC lightweight champion. Taking to Twitter Khabib said:

“The doors of Eagle FC are always open for you and your team.”

To which Jake Paul responded with a challenge via Twitter:

“Deal. Only if I fight you first.”’

The banter between to two continued with Khabib commenting that Jake Paul ‘has a lot to learn‘.

Nurmagomedov, responding to ‘The Problem Child’ on the ‘Full Send Podcast’ on YouTube:

“Come on, Jake Paul. I don’t think so. In MMA, (I’ll win in) like couple of minutes.”

Khabib continued:

“He’s late a little bit because I’m finished. Of course we can think about this. I watched – it was sparring, or I watched some video where he’s doing, like, MMA with someone. He has to learn a lot.”

‘The Eagle’ has no intention of competing again.

In commenting about Jake Pauls’ challenge to Khabib, Anthony Smith said:

“That is the most ignorant thing I’ve ever heard in my who life. Gaethje is a Division 1 All-American and Khabib has no problem with getting Gaethje down and just controlling him on the ground. Jake Paul doesn’t have enough time on this earth left to bridge a gap between him and Khabib wrestling. I have a hard time believing one person can be that stupid.”

Justin Gaethje, 33, (23-3 MMA) currently competes in the Lightweight division of the UFC. A former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion, he is #1 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

