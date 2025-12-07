Dana White slams Ronda Rousey vs. Katie Taylor report during UFC 323 presser

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025
Dana White presents Ronda Rousey with an award at the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Dana White has trashed a report claiming that Ronda Rousey and Katie Taylor are in talks for a boxing match.

White had a busy night on Saturday with UFC 323 in Las Vegas, but he managed to get a question about the sweet science. It isn’t surprising, given White’s involvement with Zuffa Boxing. This time, White was asked about claims that Rousey vs. Taylor is being discussed for a possible clash in summer 2026.

The UFC CEO responded by calling the report, “Total bulls*t.”

White was then asked if he thinks Rousey should return to fighting. He made it clear thar “Rowdy” is within her right to do what makes her happy (via Bloody Elbow).

“That’s up to her, you know what I mean?” White said. “I personally cannot say enough good things about Ronda Rousey. When she was going to the WWE, the WWE called me to ask. I said, ‘I’m telling you right now, she’ll be the greatest athlete you’ve ever worked with over there. I’m telling you.’ I can’t say enough good things about her. She was great when she was here.”

Rousey recently turned some heads with an MMA training video. The once dominant UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion said her love for MMA was returning. This led many to question whether or not Rousey is planning on making a comeback.

Top MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz sees the dollar signs and has pounded the table for Kayla Harrison to fight Rousey. Abdelaziz claims there is some bad blood between the two, and he doesn’t believe Harrison likes Rousey as a person. Whether or not such a matchup will be booked remains to be seen, as Harrison has to focus on her UFC 324 super fight against Amanda Nunes.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest updates on Ronda Rousey.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

