Rob Font explains why he views Aljamain Sterling as a “tougher puzzle to solve” than Petr Yan

UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font explained why he views champion Aljamain Sterling as a “tougher puzzle to solve” than Petr Yan.

Font is coming off of the biggest win of his career, a five-round unanimous decision victory over Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. For Font, he has been in the UFC since 2014 but only now is really starting to make a run as a title contender at 135lbs. With four straight wins, including back-to-back nods over Garbrandt and Marlon Moraes, Font is at the top of his game right now and is probably only one win away from a title shot.

Speaking to the media following his win over Garbrandt, Font explained why he thinks that a matchup against the current champion Sterling will be a tougher fight for him than the former champ Yan would be. Sterling, of course, won the 135lbs belt in controversial fashion after Yan kneed him in the head illegally at UFC 259 in March. Should Font be granted a title shot after beating Garbrandt, then Sterling would be the man he fights.

Rob Font views Aljamain Sterling as a potentially "tougher puzzle to solve" than Petr Yan 🧩 #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/mMq6DxHoOa — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2021

Rob Font views Aljamain Sterling as a potentially “tougher puzzle to solve” than Petr Yan

Both Yan and Sterling are obviously very good fighters and both would make for intriguing matchups for Font, who looked the best he ever has in the win over Garbrandt. At age 33, age is not on Font’s side so if he wants to make a run for the belt then he will have to do so soon. It seems likely that he will either get the next title shot or have to fight another top contender in order to get one last win in order to earn it, but either way, Font is very close.

Who do you think would win between Rob Font and Aljamain Sterling?