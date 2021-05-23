Ali Abdelaziz issues stern warning to Jake Paul following Cody Garbrandt diss: “Now we have a whole army after your ass!”

Ali Abdelaziz issued a stern warning to Jake Paul following his diss to Cody Garbrandt, saying “Now we have a whole army after your ass!”

Paul made a joke about Garbrandt’s size after he was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision loss to Rob Font on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 27. Following the diss, Garbrandt’s manager Ali Abdelaziz took to his social media to respond to Paul and warn him that a whole stable of fighters at Dominance MMA will be ready to fight him.

BE READY #DominanceMMABrothers https://t.co/Sc5FmnM1lM — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 23, 2021

Paul has been going after MMA fighters, boxers, and celebrities any chance he gets so it’s no surprise to see him go out there and take a shot at Garbrandt following this latest loss. Paul has made his intentions known that he wants to fight someone who is a big name his next time out so he has taken shots at UFC fighters every chance that he gets, even though UFC president Dana White has made it clear he has no interest in working with him.

As for Abdelaziz, he is the leader of Dominance MMA so he has a whole stable of MMA clients looking for fights. Even though Paul is in boxing right now, he is still one of the biggest names in combat sports, so there are likely many fighters under Abdelaziz’s stable that would fight him. Of course, with White saying that Paul is never going to work with the UFC, that’s a moot point, but it isn’t stopping him from continuing to take jabs at fighters.

Do you think Jake Paul will end up taking on an MMA fighter next?