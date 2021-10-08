Rob Font confirms UFC offered him interim bantamweight title shot before Cory Sandhagen

One of the top contenders at 135lbers, Rob Font confirmed that the UFC offered him a bantamweight title shot before Cory Sandhagen.

Petr Yan was expected to fight UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, in a rematch for the 135lbs belt at UFC 267 later this year. However, Sterling was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a lingering neck injury. In his place, the UFC called upon Sandhagen, and he will fight Yan for the interim belt later this month. Sandhagen is coming off of a loss to TJ Dillashaw, but Dillashaw was not able to fight this month because he was banged up in that fight. So despite the loss, the UFC called Sandhagen for the title shot.

Font, though, says it was he who got the first call for the interim UFC bantamweight title. However, he had to turn it down due to getting COVID-19. Speaking to James Lynch of MiddleEasy, Font confirmed the UFC was looking at him for the title shot with Sandhagen.

"I just got off a whole COVID situation, we weren't training. I couldn't jump into that fight, I was pissed" Rob Font on having to decline the interim bantamweight title fight at #UFC267 against Petr Yan Full interview via @MiddleEasy https://t.co/97k1aPP9qK pic.twitter.com/4pFhSSfaan — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) October 8, 2021

“Obviously we got the call, but I just got off of the whole COVID-19 situation. We weren’t training so I couldn’t jump into that fight. I was pissed but things happen for a reason. By my understanding, it was kind of me and Sandhagen,” Font said. “That was pretty cool. They pretty much said, ‘Hey, we want to see if you want to do it, but we are also offering it to Sandhagen as well.’ So it was unfortunate that we had to turn it down, but it was pretty cool that we got the offer. It kind of sucked because I wasn’t sure if it was going to be for the title or the interim. But once I found out it’s the interim title, it’s not the worst.”

While it was unfortunate Font couldn’t fight Yan for the interim belt, he will step back into the cage in December when he takes on former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

