UFC Vegas 39 weigh-in results: Headliners on point, but one fight scratched

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 39 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 17 of the 18 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

The main event for UFC Vegas 39 is a five-round women’s strawweight bout between two of the division’s top contenders in Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez. Dern has won her last four fights in a row while Rodriguez is coming off of two straight wins, so the victor of this matchup will be closing in on a title shot at 115lbs. Thankfully, both fighters successfully made weight on Friday afternoon and the UFC Vegas 39 main event is official.

The co-main event, though, saw one of the fighters miss weight. Jared Gooden stepped onto the scale at 174lbs while his opponent Randy Brown was 170.5lbs for their welterweight bout. Brown accepted the fight at a catchweight and he will receive 20% of his opponents’ purse for taking the fight despite Gooden stepping onto the scale heavy.

Unfortunately, we did lose one fight on Friday as Deron Winn pulled out of his middleweight fight against Phil Hawes due to injury. Hawes was then set to take on short-notice replacement Chris Curtis, but he declined the fight. The card now goes on with nine bouts.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 39 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 38 Main Card (ESPN+, 4 pm ET)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (114.5) vs Marina Rodriguez (115)

Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (170.5) vs Jared Gooden (174)*

Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Sabina Mazo (125) vs Mariya Agapova (125)

Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutierrez (135) vs Felipe Colares (136)

UFC Vegas 38 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 2 pm ET)

Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (260) vs Jared Vanderaa (265.5)

Featherweight Bout: Charles Rosa (145.4) vs Damon Jackson (145.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (115.5) vs Silvana Juarez (114)

Lightweight Bout: Steve Garcia (155) vs Charlie Ontiveros (155.5)

*Jared Gooden missed weight. His welterweight fight against Randy Brown will go on as continued, with Gooden earning 20% of his opponents’ purse.