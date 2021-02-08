Report: UFC leaning toward Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy

The UFC is reportedly leaning toward a trilogy fight between lightweight stars Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Poirier and McGregor have fought twice previously. Their first encounter in the cage occured in the featherweight division in 2014. On that night, McGregor picked up the victory via first-round knockout.

The pair then met again in the main event of UFC 257 last month, this time at lightweight. Poirier won that rematch, shocking the world by stopping McGregor with punches in round two.

Since then, there’s been ample discussion surrounding the next move for Poirier and McGregor. While Poirier has undeniably earned a shot at the vacant UFC lightweight title, there’s also plenty of merit to a tie-breaker with McGregor, and that fight is arguably the biggest the UFC can make at present.

According to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, the official broadcast partner of the UFC, that’s the way the promotion is leaning as it weighs the options for Poirier and McGregor’s next fights.

Helwani divulged this information on Monday’s episode of DC & Helwani. He also added that McGregor hopes to fight again in May.

Ariel says UFC is going in the direction of Poirier/McGregor 3. #DCandHelwani — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) February 8, 2021

Ariel says Conor McGregor wants to come back in May.#DCandHelwani — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) February 8, 2021

If Poirier and McGregor do fight for a third time, it’s unclear whether the vacant lightweight title would be on the line, although it certainly seems likely. Adding championship stakes to the pair’s tie-breaker would only cement it as one of the biggest fights possible. That being said, the decision would likely be unpopular with many fans.

While Poirier has undeniably earned a crack at the lightweight title, McGregor’s case for a title shot is a little harder to argue, given that he was just knocked out, and other contenders like Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler have seemingly earned the opportunity themselves.

That said, both fighters have expressed interest in fighting again right away.

Do you think the UFC should book an immediate trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.