Conor McGregor hints at return to old trash-talking self: “No more Mr. Nice Guy”

Conor McGregor appears ready to get back to his trash-talking self.

In the lead-up to McGregor’s fights against Donald Cerrone and Dustin Poirier, the Irishman refrained from trash-talking. Instead, he complimented both men and appeared to turn a new leaf.

However, after McGregor lost by second-round TKO to Poirier, many wondered if the Irishman needed to return to his trash-talking self. Well, according to Conor McGregor, that appears to be the case.

“No more Mr. Nice Guy,” McGregor wrote.

For many UFC fans, this will be good news as for the most part of his career, McGregor mentally broke a lot of fighters before they even stepped into the Octagon. His mental warfare was a key part of his success but against Cerrone and Poirier, he said he could only compliment them because of the person they are and their fighting careers.

Next time out, it is likely Conor McGregor will have the trilogy with Dustin Poirier. If that is the case, expect the Irishman to start trash-talking “The Diamond” once again.

Prior to the win over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier had a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June where he edged out a decision. It got him back into the win column after he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He also is the former interim champ and holds notable wins over Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, and Anthony Pettis.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is now 1-2 in his last three but his two losses are against two of the best lightweights in Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before the setback to Poirier, the Irishman TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246.

Are you glad that Conor McGregor appears to be going back to his old trash-talking self?