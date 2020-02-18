Report | Tito Ortiz training with WWE for pro wrestling appearances

Tito Ortiz is reportedly looking to transition to wrestling as he’s training with WWE.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Tito Ortiz is training to be a pro wrestler and apparently has heard good things about the UFC Hall of Famer’s work ethic and enthusiasm.

Ortiz has spoken in the past about his interest in pro wrestling and even talked to WWE years ago. WWE also brought him to an event and backstage to show him what it is like.

“I did [have talks with WWE] back in 2002, 2003,” Tito Ortiz said to WrestlingInc back in December. “I believe it was at Seattle at WrestleMania; it was ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin versus The Rock and they brought me backstage. I was still in awe that The Rock was there, and Stone Cold was there, and Brock was there. I was more of a fan than in my attitude of a fighter. They put me on the mic with I believe it was Brooklyn Brawler. And, I had a little interview with him and I think he caught me off guard.

“I was a polite, politically correct person outside of the cage as I always am. I think I didn’t catch their attention good enough,” he continued. “If I would have understood that it was a chance to get my foot in the door as a pro wrestler, I think I might have been a little more over the top with how my character likes to fight.”

Tito Ortiz last fought in MMA last December in Combate Americas where he submitted Alberto Del Rio. Before that, he headlined Golden Boy Promotions first and last MMA event where he knocked out Chuck Liddell in their trilogy.

Ortiz is currently 21-12 with one no-contest and is the former UFC light heavyweight champion. In his career, he has notable wins over Ryan Bader, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Forrest Griffin, Wanderlei Silva, among others.

Several UFC fighters like Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez have transitioned to the WWE. So it should be no surprise to see more like Ortiz looking to make that transition. Currently, WWE has yet to confirm that the Hall of Famer is training there or if they plan on signing him.

