Henry Cejudo takes aim at Aljamain Sterling and “ugly communist potato” Petr Yan in latest video

Henry Cejudo has slammed Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan while responding to criticism for his callout of Jose Aldo.

Tonight Aljamain Sterling joined Ariel Helwani’s MMA podcast to discuss potential bouts. Number one on “The Funkmaster’s” radar is the “The Boogeyman,” Petr Yan. Sterling revealed that he had a run-in with the Russian fighter at the UFC Performance Institute, and has previously called him out for a fight on Twitter.

During today’s podcast episode, he also called out the 135-pound champion, Cejudo, claiming his name doesn’t carry enough weight to sell UFC fight tickets:

“In the beginning, I respected Henry [Cejudo] very very much. And I still do, in terms of his accolades,” said the number 2 ranked bantamweight. “It’s not the UFC’s fault, it’s not my fault, that you [Cejudo] can’t sell tickets, your name alone doesn’t carry enough weight to sell tickets to fight the number one contenders in your division.”

Henry Cejudo wants his next title defence to be against Jose Aldo. The Brazilian fighter is a legend in his own right, but he is currently on a two-fight losing streak and ranked number 6 in the division. With higher-ranked UFC fighters still waiting their turn, Sterling believes that Cejudo wants the easy option:

“When I look at Henry talking ‘I want the name, I want the legend.’ No, you want the easier fight…It’s just one of those things, what’s the f**king point in the rankings?”

In typical Henry Cejudo style, he has taken to Twitter to address any scepticism. He directed some extremely offensive comments at both Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, including calling Yan a “ugly communist potato”. See the full video and statement below:

“Triple C doesn’t even pay attention to Aljamima Sterling Silver @funkmastermma. Secondly, Triple C wants to fight you Petr, but your English needs to get Betr, you ugly communist potato. And last but not least, my tune-up fight, the cabbage patch head Jose Waldo. @danawhite.”

