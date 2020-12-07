Report | Bellator and PFL not interested in Yoel Romero

Following his release from the UFC, middleweight Yoel Romero is reportedly drawing no interest from Bellator or PFL on the free-agent market.

Romero was surprisingly released by the world’s leading MMA promotion last week as part of UFC president Dana White’s plan to cut 60 fighters from the roster. At 43 years of age, having lost three straight fights, and having a sizeable purse, the UFC decided it was in everyone’s best interest to release Romero. The former No. 1 contender in the UFC middleweight division was deemed expandable by White, but based on his resume, most expected the other top promotions to be interested.

Not so fast. According to a report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Bellator and PFL — the No. 2 and No. 3 promotions in the United States behind the UFC — are not interested in signing Romero. Check out what Helwani said (h/t Jed I. Goodman).

Ariel on Yoel Romero: Surprisingly, I'm told Bellator not interested. I'm told PFL not interested.#DCandHelwani — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) December 7, 2020

Ariel on Yoel Romero: Surprisingly, I’m told Bellator not interested. I’m told PFL not interested. #DCandHelwani

With the UFC, Bellator, and PFL all being not interested in Romero, the Cuban falls very much into the same spot that former UFC middleweight Anderson Silva is in right now. Silva was also told no by ONE Championship, though Romero could potentially still sign there. Aside from the aforementioned promotions, both Romero and Silva figure to draw interest from RIZIN FF, the Japan-based promotion.

Another option for Romero is Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Though BKFC said no to the 45-year-old Silva, that doesn’t mean that BKFC will shut the door on signing Romero. Although Romero is a wrestler by nature, he always had huge power in his hands. If he was interested, Romero could go to BKFC and join his good friend there, former UFC welterweight Hector Lombard. With the UFC, Bellator, and PFL not being interested in him, Romero will have to be open to other options.

One last thing to mention, and that’s that Romero could move to light heavyweight. Romero’s agent Malki Kawa told Michael Fiedel that Romero could move to 205lbs.

FWIW: Yoel Romero's manager, @malkikawa, told me that his client was open to pursuing a move to light heavyweight as he enters free agency. — Michael Fiedel (@MichaelFiedel) December 7, 2020

Where do you think Yoel Romero will wind up in free agency?