Dana White reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight

UFC President Dana White has shared his initial thoughts on the upcoming boxing exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

The Mayweather vs. Paul fight, scheduled for February 20, was announced over the weekend. In an unsurprising twist, this clash between one of the greatest boxers of all time and a YouTube star with a 0-1 pro boxing record generated some interesting reactions from the stars of the combat sports world.

White, who has had an interesting relationship with Mayweather over the years, is among the most recent to chime in. The UFC boss weighed in on this strange boxing spectacle during an interview with NELK. See what he had to say below:

Dana White on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/USDMU8EilD — NELK (@nelkboys) December 7, 2020

“Yeah,” White said unenthusiastically when asked if he’d heard about the Mayweather vs. Paul fight.

“When people ask me ‘what’s the state of boxing right now?’ That’s where it’s at,” White added. “Didn’t that kid [Paul] get beat up by the f**king video game kid from England? Now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

White is referencing Paul’s lone pro boxing bout, which saw him lose a decision to fellow YouTuber KSI. That bout was a rematch of an amateur fight between the pair, which ended with a controversial draw.

This is not the first time White has criticized the current state of boxing. At several points over the last few years, the UFC boss has teased the creation of his own boxing promotion, insisting that he intends to clean up the sport.

“It’s hard for me, I hate speaking negatively about the sport of boxing other than the fact it’s a mess – we all know it’s a mess,” White told Yahoo Sports earlier this year. “It needs to be fixed, if it can be fixed,” White said. “I will tell you Kevin, I told you guys that I would have a press conference last October and announce all these things. But as I dove into this thing and started to look into the sport of boxing, the economics of boxing, that sport is a mess. It’s a mess and it’s in big trouble. I don’t know. I don’t know if it can be fixed.”

What do you think of this reaction from Dana White? What are your initial thoughts on the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight?