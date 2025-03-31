Released UFC fighter makes surprising retirement announcement after 34 pro fights

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 31, 2025

One former UFC fighter has decided to hang up his gloves.

UFC Octagon Live

MMA fans have seen a bevy of athletes retire as of late. The likes of Molly McCann, Antonina Shevchenko, and Jalin Turner have made the decision to leave pro MMA competition within the span of a few weeks. McCann admitted that her performances simply weren’t good enough in a sport that continues getting young, while Turner said the lifestyle of being a fighter is taking its toll. Shevchenko hadn’t fought since a 2022 win over Cortney Casey and has left the sport to fulfill her piloting duties.

You can add another name to the growing list of MMA fighter retirements.

RELATED: SISTER OF BELOVED UFC CHAMPION ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM MMA

Jared Gooden Exits Cage For Good

Former UFC welterweight Jared Gooden took to social media to announce that it’s time for him to leave the sport he’s competed in since his amateur days back in 2012 (via MMAJunkie).

“My time has come. I’m walking away from the sport,” Gooden said in the video. “… I just don’t have the love or the passion I had for it anymore, like I did when I was younger. I keep everything pretty private, but me and this amazing woman brought a beautiful baby girl into this world, and my focus is on her now. I’m going to hang up my gloves for now, and I can’t wait to let you guys know what I’m going to do next in life.”

Gooden had two stints with the UFC, and he ended up being released both times. He got to share the Octagon with the likes of Randy Brown, Impa Kasanganay, and Chidi Njokuani. Gooden dropped a unanimous decision to Njokuani in his final bout under the UFC banner back in Oct. 2024.

Gooden reportedly lost his final pro MMA fight against Mahamed Aly on March 29.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

