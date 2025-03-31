Released UFC fighter makes surprising retirement announcement after 34 pro fights

Jared Gooden Exits Cage For Good

Former UFC welterweight Jared Gooden took to social media to announce that it’s time for him to leave the sport he’s competed in since his amateur days back in 2012 (via MMAJunkie).

“My time has come. I’m walking away from the sport,” Gooden said in the video. “… I just don’t have the love or the passion I had for it anymore, like I did when I was younger. I keep everything pretty private, but me and this amazing woman brought a beautiful baby girl into this world, and my focus is on her now. I’m going to hang up my gloves for now, and I can’t wait to let you guys know what I’m going to do next in life.”

Gooden had two stints with the UFC, and he ended up being released both times. He got to share the Octagon with the likes of Randy Brown, Impa Kasanganay, and Chidi Njokuani. Gooden dropped a unanimous decision to Njokuani in his final bout under the UFC banner back in Oct. 2024.

Gooden reportedly lost his final pro MMA fight against Mahamed Aly on March 29.