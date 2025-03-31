Roman Kryklia sees no end in sight to two-sport ONE world title reign

Two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia has had a stronghold over the heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing divisions in ONE Championship. And he believes his reign is going to become even more dominant.

The unambiguous Ukrainian looks to extend his ruling when he defends the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title versus Britain’s Lyndon Knowles this Friday, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Kryklia has accomplished a lot in only six bouts in ONE. He has claimed the two aforementioned belts, as well as winning the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

Even with so much gold glistening off him, the 33-year-old believes the best is yet to come.

“I don’t think I’ve peaked yet. I’ve grown a lot during my time away from the ring, and I’m confident there’s still more to show,” Kryklia said.

“I plan to keep competing in both divisions — light heavyweight and heavyweight. In ONE, that means anything from just over 93 kg up to 120 kg. My walk-around weight puts me right in the middle, so I feel strong and comfortable fighting in either class.”