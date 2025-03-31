Roman Kryklia sees no end in sight to two-sport ONE world title reign
Two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia has had a stronghold over the heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing divisions in ONE Championship. And he believes his reign is going to become even more dominant.
The unambiguous Ukrainian looks to extend his ruling when he defends the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title versus Britain’s Lyndon Knowles this Friday, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Kryklia has accomplished a lot in only six bouts in ONE. He has claimed the two aforementioned belts, as well as winning the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.
Even with so much gold glistening off him, the 33-year-old believes the best is yet to come.
“I don’t think I’ve peaked yet. I’ve grown a lot during my time away from the ring, and I’m confident there’s still more to show,” Kryklia said.
“I plan to keep competing in both divisions — light heavyweight and heavyweight. In ONE, that means anything from just over 93 kg up to 120 kg. My walk-around weight puts me right in the middle, so I feel strong and comfortable fighting in either class.”
Roman Kryklia plans to put spotlight on heavyweight division
Dual-reigning ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia wants to use his terrifying run in ONE Championship to not only highlight himself, but to put a shine a light on the heavyweight realm.
Many of the biggest stars in kickboxing and Muay Thai compete in the lower weight categories, lighting up the ring with their frantic speed and nonstop action.
Those divisions are fully cemented in the combat sports world, and Kryklia wants to take some of that light and place it on his world. And given his ridiculous run accompanied by his frightening knockout power, he knows he’s the man for the job.
“It’s something I care about a lot. Right now, especially in Asia, the spotlight is mostly on the lighter weight classes. I want to help bring some of that attention back to heavyweight,” he said.
“My goal is to make this division exciting again and elevate its profile with every fight.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
