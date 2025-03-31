‘Big’ John McCarthy shares advice for criticized UFC Mexico City referee

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 31, 2025

The godfather of MMA officiating, “Big” John McCarthy, has some advice for a veteran referee who has taken some heat.

'Big' John McCarthy

Mike Beltran has become a familiar face to combat sports fans. He has officiated some marquee fights in the world of MMA. Beltran was on duty for the UFC Mexico City Fight Night card this past Saturday. He officiated the Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober bout, which ended in a first-round TKO finish for Torres.

Some fans have criticized the stoppage, feeling that Dober was on the receiving end of too many unanswered hammerfists.

RELATED: ‘BIG’ JOHN MCCARTHY SHARES HILARIOUS STORY OF OFFICIATING ONE OF NICK DIAZ’S EARLY UFC FIGHTS: “HEY B****! C’MON B****!”

John McCarthy on Mike Beltran’s UFC Mexico City Officiating

“Big” John McCarthy is well aware of who Mike Beltran is. McCarthy has respect for Beltran, but he feels the stoppage in the Torres vs. Dober fight was slightly off. Here’s what McCarthy said on the “Weighing In Podcast.”

“The stoppage was a little slow if you look at it,” McCarthy said. “It was good, but it was a little slow, and it was because of the uniqueness of what he watched off of the way he went down, and then the way he just stayed in one spot eating 15 shots.”

As far as what Beltran could’ve done different, McCarthy advised Beltran to simply trust his instincts.

“He actually started to go in if you remember watching it,” McCarthy said. “He actually stepped in, and it was like, ‘Ah, I got to give him more of a shot.’ No, you probably should’ve stopped it right there. You had the right read, but I understand why he did it.”

While Beltran has received some criticism, other fans liked seeing the veteran referee give Dober a chance before stepping in. The argument in favor of the stoppage is that Beltran didn’t intervene too early, and his timing wasn’t egregious.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

John McCarthy UFC

Related

UFC Octagon Live

Released UFC fighter makes surprising retirement announcement after 34 pro fights

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 31, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena
UFC

UFC fans get angry after Jack Della Maddalena reveals he’s fundraising for travel expenses

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

UFC fans have called the promotion into question after Jack Della Maddalena’s recent UFC 315 revelation.

Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum shares reaction to Joe Pyfer’s late UFC Mexico City withdrawal

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum has shared his reaction to Joe Pyfer’s late UFC Mexico City withdrawal last weekend.

Patricio Pitbull Freire
UFC

Patricio Pitbull reveals two-fight plan for UFC title push

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull has revealed the plan that he hopes will fast-track him to a world title opportunity.

Dwayne Johnson
UFC

Early review lead to questions regarding The Rock’s Smashing Machine MMA movie

Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

An early review regarding The Rock’s Smashing Machine movie, based on the life of Mark Kerr, has led to a few raised eyebrows.

Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA

Irish politicians trash ‘moronic’ Conor McGregor amid presidential plans: ‘He can f**k off’

BJ Penn Staff - March 30, 2025
UFC Mexico Octagon
UFC

UFC Mexico City winner reacts to criticism of referee's stoppage

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Manuel Torres has responded to those who criticized referee Mike Beltran during UFC Mexico City.

Noche UFC
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC fighter makes controversial comments after pulling out of Mexico City card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Joe Pyfer has found himself in hot water after blaming Mexico City for pulling out of a planned matchup against Kelvin Gastelum.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire
UFC

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire reveals what fans can expect in UFC 314 fight against Yair Rodriguez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is confident that he will prove himself to be the best featherweight in the world.

Drew Dober
UFC

Drew Dober issues statement following brutal UFC Mexico City KO loss to Manuel Torres

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Drew Dober has spoken out after being viciously stopped by Manuel Torres at UFC Mexico City.