Ray Longo feels Dominick Reyes ‘unequivocally’ defeated Jon Jones at UFC 247

MMA coach Ray Longo questions the judges’ decision to award Jon Jones a victory over Dominick Reyes.

Jones and Reyes collided in the main event of UFC 247 on Feb. 8. Jones’ UFC light heavyweight championship was on the line. By the end of the fifth and final round, many had Reyes winning the fight 48-47. That’s not how the judges scored the fight, however, and Jones took the unanimous decision victory.

Longo appeared on the Anik & Florian podcast and expressed his belief that Reyes deserved the decision win.

“We score on a round-to-round basis,” Longo said when discussing the outcome of Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes. “There is no question in my mind that one through three went to Reyes. Yes, Jones did great in the championship rounds but the rounds are already scored and the guy wins the fight. I think it’s an easy fight to score.”

Longo said that while Jones earned a great deal of respect for his efforts against Reyes, he feels it shouldn’t have been enough to earn the victory.

“First off is, great fight by Jon Jones,” Longo continued. “I really became a fan, he looked great in the fight. He was forcing, he did a great job of walking forward and eating those shots. But he unequivocally lost rounds one through three. And to his own admission, he thinks he won cause of the takedowns and there were no takedowns in one through three. So we know you won four and five but it’s a round-by-round basis. What do the championship rounds have to do with anything? Now to that, if it was a PRIDE fight Jon Jones unequivocally wins that fight cause they put a lot of emphasis on how you finish. We get it but when you’re scoring round-to-round, and we know that’s the way they score, how does Jones win that fight?”

Did you have Jon Jones winning any of the first three rounds against Dominick Reyes?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/13/2020.