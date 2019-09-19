Ray Longo concerned for Donald Cerrone’s health following UFC Vancouver loss

Ray Longo isn’t calling for Donald Cerrone to retire, but he hopes “Cowboy” takes more time off between fights.

Cerrone suffered his second straight TKO loss at UFC Vancouver. “Cowboy” was stopped by Justin Gaethje in the first round. Cerrone’s defeat at the hands of Gaethje came just over three months removed from his stoppage loss to Tony Ferguson. We’re in September and “Cowboy” has already had four fights this year.

Renowned coach Longo appeared on the Anik & Florian podcast. During his appearance, Longo expressed his concern for Cerrone’s health.

“They gotta stop him from fighting this frequently,” Ray Longo said. “Bro I used to love listening to him, it’s starting to sound crazy to me now. ‘The best thing about it is I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again.’ Do what again? You just got pummeled. Like I get it. He loves fighting, He’s an adrenaline junkie. I look at when they’re doing a special on him. He’s jumping off a building, he’s a firefighter. I feel like what a boring piece of sh*t I am. I look at that and I’m like, ‘I gotta do something. I gotta go skydiving or something.'”

Longo went on to say that Cerrone should give himself more time to heal before taking bouts.

“I kinda worry for him at this point,” Ray Longo continued. “I like the fighting, there’s no problem with that but man wait four or five months. Not just every five weeks or three weeks. At this point now the losses are backing up and he’s had some damage in the last six months. It’s crazy.”

Do you think the UFC should stop giving Donald Cerrone quick turnaround fights? Make your opinion heard in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/19/2019.