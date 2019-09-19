Colby Covington: Wait till PETA finds out what Nurmagomedov ‘does with the sheep’

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently find himself in hot water with PETA. The animal rights organization was not impressed by his treatment of bears over the year. Yet according to top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington, who has shown there are no limits to his trash talk, PETA should be more concerned with Nurmagomedov’s treatment of sheep.

“If they think wrestling bears is bad, wait til PETA finds out what he does with the sheep,” Covington wrote on Twitter.

If you’re wondering what Covington thinks Nurmagomedov does with sheep, just read the quote below, pulled from Chael Sonnen’s podcast shortly after Nurmagomedov defeated dustin Poirier at UFC 242 earlier this month.

“I wasn’t impressed at all,” Covington said of Nurmagomedov’s win over Poirier, who happens to be one of his training partners at American Top Team. “We all know Dustin can’t stuff a nosebleed and he also can’t stuff a Khabib takedown. I saw Dustin training the whole camp at American Top Team. He was getting taken down by high school-level wrestlers. His wrestling is just not there. Khabib, he’s beaten all these guys who can’t wrestle. If he fought a wrestler and a well-rounded fighter like myself, I would completely expose him and knock him out.

“So I wasn’t impressed by the sheep f**ker over the weekend,” Covington concluded.

Colby Covington was recently expected to fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 244. Unfortunately, negotiations for this fight fizzled, and the details of his next fight are currently unclear.

How do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will respond to this comment from Colby Covington? We’re guessing he won’t be impressed.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/19/2019.