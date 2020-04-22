Ray Borg regrets promising to retire if he missed weight again

Last April, after missing weight for a bantamweight fight with Casey Kenny, Ray Borg vowed to retire if he ever missed his mark on the scale again.

He admits he regrets making that promise.

Borg, who has missed weight again since that blunder, opened up on the topic during an interview with MMA Junkie.

“Yeah, you say a lot of crazy (expletive) when you’re trying to campaign for a fight,” Borg said. “When you really want to fight, sometimes you tweet some stuff that you may not mean in the long run and I guess I just had such sure confidence. You just don’t walk away from the sport with something like that. I couldn’t walk away.

“I couldn’t let my son know I walked away from the sport because of that, so I guess that’s why I’m so eager to fight, because I’m tired of this weight cut (expletive) hanging over my head,” Borg added. “I know there’s only one way to make it go away and that’s to make weight and put on a great fight.”

Ray Borg was expected to return to the cage against Marlon Vera at UFC 249 on April 18. However, the card was ultimately canceled amid growing restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic. While many of the bouts scheduled for May 18 have been rescheduled for the revamped UFC 249 card on May 9, the Borg vs. Vera fight has not yet been official rescheduled.

