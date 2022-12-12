Glover Teixeira reacts after receiving vacant light heavyweight title fight against Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

Glover Teixeira has thanked the universe after being awarded the next shot at the vacant light heavyweight title in Brazil at UFC 283 next month.

Teixeira was in attendance this past weekend at UFC 282, which saw Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev go toe-to-toe in the main event for his former light heavyweight championship. Having been promised to face the winner, Teixeira was eager to sit cageside to get a closer glimpse at the man who he would challenge next.

Following a highly controversial decision and the bout ending in a split draw, it turns out the Brazilian won’t face either man. At the post-fight press conference, a fired-up Dana White confirmed instantly that Texieria would face Jamahal Hill in January at UFC 283 in Rio Janerio, Brazil.

The 43-year-old did voice his frustration after being left out of Saturday’s main event in Las Vegas. However, he’s of the opinion that everything happens for a reason.

Glover Teixeira reacts after receiving title fight at UFC 283

“I keep saying this to everybody: People stress for no reason,” Teixeira told MMA Underground. “Everybody asks me if I got mad. Of course I got upset on the day that I found out I’m not going to fight for the title, but I said, ‘I’m not going to let this bother me. Let’s live life. I’m healthy, I’m happy, life is great. I’m fighting for the belt [against] one of the winners.’ Because that’s the thing, I deserve to be here. I work my ass off, I fight my ass off, and here I am. Let the universe take care of things and do the right thing. Keep focused on your goal and the universe will take care of the rest.”

“In my mind I was thinking the whole time, ‘This fight, [needs to] turn around quick. The UFC needs a main event in Brazil. They might get one of those guys to fight in Brazil,’” Teixeira said. “Nobody said anything, but I was thinking that. But then it comes to the third round when Ankalaev had both legs hurt and Jan had a cut over his eye and I was like, ‘Okay, I guess Brazil is not going to happen.’

“Then when I see Ankalaev winning the fight, I said, ‘Well, he’s going to win but it’s not going to be in Brazil.’ Then the craziness happens, that decision that nobody understood. But hey, like I said, let the universe take care of things. Glover, you’re fighting in Brazil. Let’s go! They just called me backstage, I got there and talked to Hunter and Mickey and they asked me and I said, ‘Let’s go.’ Before they said the opponent. They said, ‘You want to fight in Brazil for the belt?’ I said, ‘Let’s go! Whoever.’”

Teixeira was all praise for Hill, who has been on a championship trajectory, winning his last three bouts by knockout in the first round.

Teixeira on fight with Hill

“He’s an incredible guy. Tough, tough opponent. Very good fighter,” Teixeira said. “I’m just excited to be training for this, training to get the belt back, prove I’m the best in the world. That’s what I’m here for. I’m very excited. I just want to go out there and fight the best. I wish we had a winner in this fight, but let’s go. Vacant title is still on the line, and that’s it. You can’t take something from a man when he earns it. The vacant title was my shot. [Now] I’ve got to do the work. The universe did it, now I’ve got to do my part and train my ass off and take the belt and make history.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

It hasn’t all been positive vibes for everyone involved in the light-heavyweight picture. Anthony Smith was left without a fight following White’s announcement. Smith was scheduled to face Hill at a UFC Fight Night event on March 11, 2023.

What do you make of the new fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill?