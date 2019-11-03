Pros react to Kevin Lee finishing Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244

Tonight during the stacked main event of UFC 244, Kevin Lee collided with Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout.

Kevin ‘The Motown Phenom’ had moved back to the lightweight division after losing to UFC legend, Rafael Dos Anjos in a welterweight matchup in May 2019. His last fight prior was against Al Iaquinta. Their first face-off was during Lee’s UFC debut five years ago. Iaquinta defeated his opponent by unanimous decision at UFC 169. Much to the dismay of ‘The Motown Phenom’, their rematch in 2018 offered the same outcome: a unanimous decision loss.

Lee was set to take on a new challenge in the form of Gregor Gillespie. After years of alcohol and drug addiction, ‘The Gift’ found solace in the discipline of MMA. Despite having a relatively late start in MMA, the 32-year old’s relentless training regiment and dedication to the sport paid off. The former collegiate wrestler entered UFC 244 with an undefeated record of 13-0.

Originally from Long Island, Gillespie faced Kevin Lee on his home turf at Madison Square Gardens. Gillespie shot for the takedown early but it was stopped by Lee and they exchanged some good strikes back and forth. Not wanting to underestimate the wrestling pedigree of his opponent, Lee remained rooted in his stance. However, halfway into the first round, Lee rendered Gillespie unconscious and no longer undefeated. He delivered a picture-perfect right hook followed up by a left high kick.

Kevin Lee rebounded back from his two previous losses in style. See the MMA world’s reaction to his shocking KO win on Twitter:

Again Kevin lee with that infection ? #UFC244 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) November 3, 2019

Pumped to see Gregor get a shot to break through to the top of the division tonight! — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 3, 2019

👀👀👀Kevin Lee jus shot the light out in MSG. Congrats bro👏👏👏#UFC244 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 3, 2019

Odds on Kevin Lee winning in Round 1 were +925 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 3, 2019

Holy shittttt!!!! That was absolutely freaking brutal 😱😱😱 Oh. My. God!!!! #UFC244 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 3, 2019

Woow that tristar headkick https://t.co/ZMxFCrtzrF — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 3, 2019

Whilst most professional fighters took to Twitter to praise the lightweight contender, Bellator fighter Dillon Danis used his win as an opportunity to goad ‘The Motown Phenom.’ He said:

“Fuck Kevin Lee you’ll do nothing you know where I’m at.”

fuck kevin lee you’ll do nothing you know where i’m at. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 3, 2019

