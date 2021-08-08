UFC 265 Results: Jose Aldo defeats Pedro Munhoz (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 265 event is co-headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo taking on Pedro Munhoz.

Aldo (29-7 MMA) most recently competed back in December, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera. That win snapped a three-fight losing skid for the Brazilian legend, who had previously suffered losses to Petr Yan, Marlon Moraes and Alexander Volkanovski respectively.

Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz (19-5 MMA) last made the walk to the Octagon back in February, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Jimmie Rivera. ‘The Young Punisher’ has gone 4-2 over his past six appearances overall ahead of tonight’s contest.

Round one of the UFC 265 co-main event begins and Pedro Munhoz comes out with a spinning wheel kick followed by a combination. He attempts a low kick but misses the mark. Jose Aldo rips some hard shots to the body of his opponent. Munhoz with a low kick. Aldo counters with a right hand. Both men seem happy to box it up in the pocket. Aldo rips off a three punch combination. Munhoz responds with a right hand over the top. The horn sounds to end a great opening round.

Round two of the UFC 265 co-main event begins and Aldo lands a pair of good jabs. Munhoz lands a left hook and then a low kick. A left hook scores for Aldo and then a heavy low kick. Munhoz returns fire but eats a counter. A right hand from Aldo and then a snapping jab. Munhoz returns the jab but eats another. Pedro Munhoz swarms forward with punches but can’t land anything clean. A hard body shot scores for Jose Aldo. He lands a crisp jab. A big left hook from Munhoz and then a right hand inside. Another left hook from Munhoz and a then low kick. Jose Aldo steps in with a hard shot to the body and then a right hand over the top. Munhoz answers with a left but Aldo counters beautifully with a body-head combination.

Round three of the UFC 265 co-main event begins and Jose Aldo starts things off with a wild combination. Munhoz steps into the pocket and lands a combo, but Aldo connects with two big hooks and then a knee as Munhoz clinches. Pedro backs off but then eats three straight jabs. The fighters exchange low kicks. Jose Aldo rips off another hard shot to the body of his opponent. He follows that up with a chopping low kick. Pedro Munhoz returns fire with a pair of lefts. Aldo with a combination that ends in a big hook. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 265 Result: Jose Aldo def. Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision

Who would you like to see Aldo fight next following his decision victory over Munhoz this evening in Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!