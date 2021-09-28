Pros react after Tyron Woodley gets his “I love Jake Paul” tattoo

Checked out how the pros reacted after former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley got his “I love Jake Paul” tattoo on his middle finger.

Woodley fought Paul last month in a professional boxing match and he lost a split decision. As part of the fun leading up to the big fight, the loser of the match was supposed to get a tattoo of the winner’s name on their body. However, even though Woodley lost the fight via split decision, he instead used the tattoo as a bargaining chip in order to get the rematch with Paul that he wanted. So he decided to finally get the tattoo this past weekend, and the reaction from the MMA community and even in the boxing community was quite amusing.

Take a look at how the pros reacted after Woodley got “I love Jake Paul” tattooed on him.

Former UFC fighter Nate Quarry:

Don’t pretend for $2,000,000 you wouldn’t Mike Tyson that across your face. pic.twitter.com/ACm2wCdlUT — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) September 27, 2021

Former UFC fighter Jimi Manuwa:

Wow. This is sad. you’re his bitch now @TWooodley

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns:

Woodley also got into it good with former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy, who had some choice words to say about Woodley’s tattoo. It seems as though the majority of the fighters do not like what Woodley did, though it doesn’t appear as though he cares too much. After all, Woodley made the biggest payday of his career against Paul last month, and if the two fight again, there is a good chance he can make even more money this time around, and if that’s the case, then the tattoo on his finger will be well worth it to Woodley.

What was your own reaction to seeing Tyron Woodley get the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo?