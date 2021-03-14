Pros react after Ryan Spann KO’s Misha Cirkunov at UFC Vegas 21

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout between ranked division contenders Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann.

Cirkunov (15-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since September of 2019, where he had earned a first round submission victory over Jimmy Crute. The Canadian had gone just 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearance overall, suffering losses to Volkan Oezdemir, Glover Teixeira and Johnny Walker during that span.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (19-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 co-headliner in hopes of rebounding from his recent TKO loss to Johnny Walker. Prior to that setback, ‘Superman’ had put together an eight-fight win streak, which included four victories under the UFC banner.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 co-main event did not last long as Cirkunov and Spann proceeded to trade big shots right from the opening horn. Misha appeared to rock Ryan early on, but the Houston native floored the Canadian with a punch just moments later. Ryan Spann would let Misha Cirkunov back up only to put him back down with a punch just seconds later. After some ground and pound the referee mercifully stepped in to stop the contest.

Official UFC Vegas 21 Result: Ryan Spann def. Misha Cirkunov via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Spann defeating Cirkunov below:

Spann the man #UFCVegas21 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 14, 2021

@Superman_Spann my guy 👊🏿😎 — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) March 14, 2021

Spann looking good ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 14, 2021

