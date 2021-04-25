Colby Covington reacts after Kamaru Usman sleeps Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

Colby Covington was clearly watching tonight’s UFC 261 main event rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal with keen interest.

Usman (19-1 MMA) and Masvidal (35-15 MMA) had previously met last July at UFC 251, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ won a clear-cut decision, but ‘Gamebred’ had taken that fight on six days notice.

With that said, the UFC decided to book a rematch between Jorge and Kamaru, this despite the fact that the BMF title holder had not competed since their first encounter.

Prior to Saturday’s highly anticipated UFC 261 main event, promotional president Dana White announced that Colby Covington (16-2 MMA) would be next for the winner.

Tonight’s main event rematch produced yet another violent finish. After getting the better of Jorge Masvidal in both the stand-up and on the ground in round one, Kamaru Usman quickly put the fight away for good in round two. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ landed a massive right hand that flattened Jorge Masvidal and promptly followed up with ground and pound to seal the win.

Official UFC 261 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal via KO in Round 2

Check out how Colby Covington reacted to Usman defeating Masvidal below:

“You know he (Kamaru) took eight minutes longer than when I would finish Jorge Masvidal every time that we trained.” Covington said to Megan Olivi backstage. “That guy is journeyman. What’s he got like fifteen or twenty losses on his record? That’s not, you shouldn’t be happy and praising yourself for beating a journeyman like that. There is a reason he is a back stabber and a street judas because he’s a bum. I mean if I lost the next 12 fights in a row Megan.. I would still have a better record than journeyman Masvidal.”

Colby Covington went on to say he knew there was a chance that Kamaru Usman might finish Jorge Masvidal with his hands.

“I definitely knew it was a possibility because he puts the threat of the takedown and that is what Masvidal was worried about. He was worried about the takedown. He didn’t want to get taken down and gassed out. So he’s worried about getting taken down and then Boom (Kamaru) hits him with the right hand. So I knew it was a possibility. But it is a different stylistic matchup when I fight Marty. He knows he can’t take me down.”

Who do you think will win if the UFC does in fact matchup Colby Covington against Kamaru Usman again next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!