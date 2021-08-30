Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley (Highlights)

Tonight’s Showtime Pay-Per-View event is headlined by Jake Paul taking on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Woodley concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses with the promotion. During that rough stretch ‘T-Wood’ suffered setbacks to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Not long after his contract expired, ‘The Chosen One’ agreed to terms with Paul on a boxing match.

As for Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation has gone 3-0 thus far in his young boxing career, his latest win being a first round knockout victory over former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren.

Round one of the Paul vs. Woodley main event begins and there is a bit of a feeling out process to start. Jake Paul lands a nice jab. Woodley pressures but is not landing his hands go just yet. Paul with a combination. He lands a nice jab and then goes to the body with a hook. The bell sounds to end the opening round.

Round two begins and Tyron Woodley comes out quickly. A jab from Jake Paul keeps him at bay. He follows that up with a body head combination. ‘T-Wood’ with a good punch to the body. He needs to put together some combination. Paul with a jab. Woodley responds with a right hand to the body. He leaps in with a combination but Jake is able to step out of the way.

Round three starts and Tyron Woodley comes across the ring and fires off a big combination. He goes to the body with a right hand and Jake Paul clinches up. The referee steps in and separates the fighters. Paul leaps in with a nice right hand to the body. Woodley fires right back with a big combination. The fighters clinch against the ropes. Paul lands a jab. Woodley responds with a right hand to end the round.

Round four begins and both fighters look to work the body early. Jake Paul rips a nice right hand into the ribs of Woodley. ‘The Chosen One’ fires right back with a heavy body shot of his own. Tyron Woodley with a big right hand followed by an uppercut. Paul returns fire with a left hook. Another big exchange before the horn sounds to end the round.

Round five of the Showtime main event begins and Jake Paul starts off with four straight jabs. Woodley looks to close the distance but Paul quickly forces the clinch. Both men connect with left hooks. Paul is throwing big right hands but appears to be slowing down. Tyron Woodley cracks him with a straight left. Paul continues to throw the better volume before the horn sounds to end round five.

Round six of Paul vs. Woodley begins and the former UFC champion comes out with early pressure. Jake lands a jab to the body but Woodley counters with a two-punch combination. The YouTuber continues to target the ribs of ‘T-Wood’. With that said, Woodley is doing a good job of countering with a right over the top. Paul is back to pressing the action now. The horn sounds to end round six.

Round seven begins and Tyron Woodley likely believes he is behind as he starts off by swinging some huge right hands. Jake Paul is able to avoid and then connects with a good straight left. He follows that up with a good shot to the body. A big right hand now from Paul. Woodley appears to be ok but that was one hell of a shot.

The eighth and final round proved to be more of the same. Tyron Woodley was attempting to head hunt but Jake Paul survived the onslaught and likely landed the better volume overall.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley by split decision

