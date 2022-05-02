Photos of Colby Covington’s chipped tooth released after alledged Jorge Masvidal attack

Photos have been released of Colby Covington following the alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal.

After Covington defeated Masvidal at UFC 272, ‘Chaos’ was out in Miami at a restaurant when Masvidal allegedly jumped him and sucker-punched him. The punches allegedly broke Covington’s tooth and left an abrasion on his wrist, along with damaging his $90,000 Rolex, and forced ‘Chaos’ to press charges.

Although Covington has pressed charges, he invoked Marsy’s Law to prevent his name from being on the police report. Yet, Masvidal confirmed it was him and now TMZ Sports obtained photos from Covington that shows his chipped tooth. The pictures were included as exhibits in docs filed by Masvidal’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, on Monday.

As you can see, his front tooth was chipped but the extent of the damage is uncertain. Other photos from TMZ Sports show red marks below the eyes of Covington, while they also got photos of his watch which showed damage.

Currently, the case between Covington and Masvidal is still in court, and ‘Gamebred’ could be charged with a felony for the alleged attack. Meanwhile, along with the damage to the tooth, it was reported that ‘Chaos’ suffered brain damage from the alleged assault.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are bitter rivals as they had a massive falling out after being roommates, best friends, and training partners. The rivalry got so big that they headlined UFC 272 against one another and it was Covington winning by a dominant decision. However, the bad blood was not done there as Masvidal went after Covington in the streets of Miami.

As of right now, there is no talk about either Covington or Masvidal’s next fight. Both could be on the sidelines until this legal process plays out.

What do you make of this photo showing Colby Covington’s chipped tooth?