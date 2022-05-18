Photos | Conor McGregor appears to have trimmed down ahead of his UFC return: “I see dead people”

Conor McGregor has once again shown off his incredible physique while also teasing an imminent return announcement.

The social media presence of Conor McGregor never fails to make headlines given his status as the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. He knows that he has everyone pondering over his next move and even though some believe he shouldn’t be anywhere near a title shot, there’s a decent chance he’ll get one at either welterweight or lightweight.

Based on the following quotes and images, though, we’d argue 170 pounds is still the direction McGregor is heading in.

I hit you, I change you. pic.twitter.com/1QOr1QT9Ph — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 17, 2022

I feel like I could do you’s all in. Handy. Any list. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 17, 2022

The Mac Daddy back in action. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 17, 2022

Tick, tock, my left hand is a Glock. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 17, 2022

Just kidding I well know who. When. What weight. Where. How it goes. Everything. I see dead people. https://t.co/CMtZ0EpOME — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 17, 2022

“I hit you, I change you.”

“I feel like I could do you’s all in. Handy. Any list.”

“The Mac Daddy back in action,” McGregor said.

“Tick, tock, my left hand is a Glock.”

“If you want a knock off me step up and say your piece. I’m still picking who.”

“Just kidding I well know who. When. What weight. Where. How it goes. Everything. I see dead people.”

The above quotes are provided in case McGregor, as he so often does, gets a member of his team to delete the tweets.

In reality, ‘The Notorious’ is probably aware of who is on the shortlist of competitors for him to battle. Whether or not he’s decided on a division has yet to be confirmed, but all signs are pointing to welterweight.

Who do you think Conor McGregor should fight upon returning?