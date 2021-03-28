Photo | Wife of Stipe Miocic shares update following KO loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260

The wife of former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic shared an update following his KO loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

Miocic suffered an absolutely brutal loss when Ngannou finished him in the second round of their UFC 260 main event fight with punches to become the new UFC heavyweight champion. The Cleveland native was unable to muster any offense in the fight with his striking, and his wrestling was ineffective, as well, leading to a tough matchup for him. Although Miocic won the first meeting between these two at UFC 220 in January 2018, the fight went a completely different way this time around, with Ngannou winning by KO.

It was a particularly brutal KO, as Miocic was knocked down and then hammer-fisted into la-la land by Ngannou. Fortunately, it appears that Miocic is okay. Taking to her social media following the fight, Miocic’s wife Ryan Marie shared an update of her husband from the hospital, suggesting that he’s going to be okay after suffering such a brutal KO loss.

“All is well. Still my hero!” Mrs. Miocic wrote about her husband on social media.

It’s unknown what will be next for Miocic after losing to Ngannou in the rematch. Since he did win the first fight, it’s at least possible that a trilogy could be considered. After all, Miocic and Ngannou are now 1-1 in their series and a third fight would break the deadlock. Then again, this fight was so one-sided that there probably wouldn’t be too many fans who think Miocic has much of a chance in the trilogy. Instead, it seems likely that the UFC will find another title challenger, whether it be Derrick Lewis or Jon Jones. And while Miocic is no longer the champion today, he will always have his wife supporting him, win or lose.

What do you think is next for Stipe Miocic following his KO loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260?