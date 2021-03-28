UFC superstar Jon Jones says he honestly “wasn’t impressed” by Stipe Miocic’s performance at UFC 260 against Francis Ngannou.

Miocic was stopped in the second round by Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260 with punches to lose the UFC heavyweight championship. Ngannou clubbed Miocic early in the first round but he was able to survive it only to get stopped in brutal fashion in the second. Following the fight, Jones took to social media to give props to Ngannou on his performance and criticize Miocic for having a poor showing and losing his belt by KO. Jones played “tweet and delete” again, but fortunately, the images were captured by others.

“Francis looks great, if I’m being honest I wasn’t really impressed by Stipe. Tall challenge, let’s set something up,” Jones wrote, after writing “Let’s play baby” in another tweet.

Miocic had a poor showing against Ngannou but he’s still one of the best heavyweights of all time. While his performance against Ngannou at UFC 260 wasn’t impressive, he’s still one of the best to ever do it, and he would have made for an intriguing matchup against Jones had he won that fight against Ngannou. However, it appears as though any potential Jones vs. Miocic fight won’t be happening anytime soon now that the former champ has lost his belt. If anything, the fight to make is Jones taking on the new champ Ngannou.

Following Ngannou’s win over Miocic, UFC president Dana White said that Derrick Lewis would be next in line for the belt, but you know Jones will have something to say about that. He was impressed with what Ngannou did and he wants to get the chance to fight him now that Miocic has dropped the belt. A Miocic who Jones says never impressed him.

Were you like Jon Jones and unimpressed with Stipe Miocic’s performance at UFC 260?