UFC re-signs Mexican flyweight Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno is back in the UFC roster, and thanks in large part to two-division champ Henry Cejudo, there is still a flyweight division for him to return to.

The Mexican flyweight, who got cut along with a long list of flyweights when it appeared that the division was being closed back in February, got hired again by the UFC brass.

This news was first reported by MMA Uno and has now been confirmed by BJPENN.com.

Brandon Moreno was first presented to the UFC fans back on TUF 24 when he was defeated by the Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja in the first round. However, he was able to secure a UFC contract by showing some good skills and heart in the cage.

“The Assassin Baby” went on a good run when he won three in a row, defeating Louis Smolka by submission, Ryan Benoit by decision and Dustin Ortiz by submission. However, things then got tough for him as he was defeated by Sergio Pettis and by Alexandre Pantoja for the second time, both by unanimous decisions.

Brandon Moreno got released back in February and didn’t get the chance to prove himself in the bantamweight division, as some of the flyweight athletes who remained in the organization did. He got signed by LFA a few months later, beating the Cuban veteran Maikel Perez via fourth-round TKO in June.

Signed to a new contract with the UFC, Brandon Moreno will be competing at the flyweight division, as it seems that the UFC abandoned the decision of closing the division, which could be influenced by Henry Cejudo’s recent success.

