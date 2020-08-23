Dana White responds to Scott Coker’s claim that Bellator has the best light heavyweight division in MMA

Dana White responded to Scott Coker’s claim that Bellator possesses the best light heavyweight division in MMA during tonight’s UFC post-fight press conference.

Following the news that Jon Jones was vacating his UFC light heavyweight title in order to make a run at heavyweight, the Bellator boss in Coker suggested that his promotion now had the best light heavyweight roster in MMA.

“Listen, with Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight, I think we have the best 205-pound weight class on the planet with Bader, Gegard wants to move up, we have (Lyoto) Machida, and we have Corey Anderson now,” Coker said.

“We have a bunch of killers in that weight class. To me, we have a great roster of fights for him (Corey Anderson) – and even Phil Davis. I mean, we’ll be able to put some great fights together, and I’m excited about that division.”

Those comments clearly did not sit well with UFC President Dana White who responded with the following during this evening’s post-fight presser.

“Everybody they have in their light heavyweight division we let go of. He has the best light heavyweight division?” White scoffed. “We let all of those guys go. It’s the dumbest f*cking thing I’ve ever heard.”

Bellator crowned a new light heavyweight champion on Friday night after Vadim Nemkov dethroned Ryan Bader by way of knockout.

Dana White and company will do the same this September when Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes square off for the UFC’s currently vacant light heavyweight championship.

The Reyes vs. Blachowicz match-up is set to co-main event UFC 253, a pay-per-view event that is headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya.

