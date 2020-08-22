Jon Jones reacts to Ryan Bader getting knocked out at Bellator 244

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones reacted to Ryan Bader’s knockout loss to Vadim Nemkov at Friday night’s Bellator 244 event.

Jones was all over the news this week after the surprise announcement that he was vacating the UFC light heavyweight title. In the wake of Jones giving up his belt, there have been suggestions that Bader was briefly the new top dog at 205lbs, and Bellator president Scott Coker even said that Bellator had a better light heavyweight division than the UFC with Bader as the champ.

On Friday night, Bader failed to defend his belt after he was knocked out in brutal fashion in the second round. After Nemkov landed a devastating head kick, he continued to rain down punches to Bader against the fence until the ref stopped the fight. It was the biggest win of Nemkov’s career while for Bader it was his first loss since 2016.

Of course, Jones had to chime in. Not long after Bader was knocked out, Jones took to his Twitter to offer his thoughts on the fight.

Looks like Russia has a light heavyweight champion, congratulations — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 22, 2020

For Jones, you knew he was going to take a shot at the outcome of the fight. Don’t forget that it was in 2011 that Jones beat Bader to earn a title shot against Shogun Rua. The rest, they say, is history. Although Bader has had a nice run over the last few years, seeing how badly he lost to Nemkov tonight makes you wonder why some were so quick to put him on Jones’ level. For Jones, seeing all the talk over the last couple of days of Bader being the best light heavyweight in MMA was sure to irk him, but ultimately he got the last laugh.

