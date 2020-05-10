Photo | Donald Cerrone appears to have suffered a broken nose at UFC 249

UFC welterweight Donald Cerrone appears to have suffered a broken nose during his unanimous decision loss to Anthony Pettis on the prelims of UFC 249.

Cerrone and Pettis battled hard for 15 minutes but the judges ultimately felt that Pettis did more and handed him the unanimous decision. The loss marks Cerrone’s fourth straight defeat, though given his reputation he is of course at no risk of losing his spot on the roster. As for Pettis, he bounced back after losing his last fight to Diego Ferreira.

Following the event, Pettis and Cerrone posed for a photo on social media, and in the picture, it appears as though Cerrone’s nose was damaged in the fight. Take a look at it below via Pettis’ Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B__mmbtjstw/

Although Cerrone lost the fight, he was able to snap his streak of TKO losses after previously getting stopped by Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson in his last three fights. Though Cerrone lost the decision on the judges’ scorecards, it was no doubt a very closely-contested battle and Cerrone landed numerous big shots throughout the fight. Ultimately, Pettis did just a little bit more in the mind of the judges.

Cerrone isn’t confirmed to be injured just yet, but if he indeed did break his nose or suffered any other injuries, he won’t be fighting at any of the upcoming UFC Jacksonville cards. Cerrone said earlier this week that he wants to break a modern UFC record by fighting three times in one week, but after losing the fight to Pettis it seems unlikely Cerrone will get another fight anytime soon. Then again, it’s Cowboy, and if he says he’s fine then the UFC may just go ahead and book him for another fighter soon than we think.

What do you think is next for Donald Cerrone?