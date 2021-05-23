Photo | Conor McGregor appears to be in prime form seven weeks out of his UFC 264 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

UFC superstar Conor McGregor appears to be in prime form seven weeks out of his UFC 264 trilogy fight with his rival Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier will meet for the third time this summer at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. The two have fought twice in the past, with McGregor knocking Poirier out at UFC 178 in September 2014 in a featherweight bout, and then Poirier returning the favor with a second-round knockout over McGregor in the rematch at UFC 257 earlier this year. The two will now meet for the third and final time with all the marbles on the line, as the winner is expected to be next in line to fight new UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next.

Ahead of his trilogy fight with Poirier, McGregor shared a photo of himself on his social media where he appeared to be in tremendous shape. Check out the phenomenal shape “Notorious” is below ahead of one of the biggest fights of his career against Poirier.

7 weeks to redemption.

The rematch with Poirier did not go McGregor’s way and clearly, he doesn’t want to lose another fight to his rival. This is a massive fight in the career of McGregor. It’s true that he is still the UFC’s biggest star, but after losing his last fight to Poirier by knockout, he is at a crossroads in his career right now if his goal is to still be a UFC champion. If he wants to get the fight with Oliveira and attempt to reclaim the belt that was one of his, then he absolutely needs to win this trilogy fight with Poirier, because another loss in a stacked division would be tough. But he’s in great shape right now and appears ready to go.

