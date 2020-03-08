Israel Adesanya throws shade at Yoel Romero, praises Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya threw shade at Yoel Romero after their UFC 248 main event, while praising Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Adesanya and Romero met in a highly-anticipated main event for the middleweight belt, but the fight turned out to be anything but. Very few strikes were thrown during the 25-minute affair, but ultimately the judges did find the champion to be the more effective fighter and awarded him a unanimous decision victory to retain his title.

The main event between Adesanya and Romero was in stark contrast to the co-main event between Jedrzejczyk and Zhang. The two ladies put on an instant classic as they bruised and battered each other’s bodies for 25 minutes in one of the greatest mixed martial arts fights of all time. Real recognize real, and Adesanya praised the women for their incredible fight while also throwing shade at Romero in a social media post the morning after the event.

Check out Adesanya’s Twitter below.

#internationalwomensday 🚺

Shout out to the ladies in the co-main event of #UFC248, they came to fight!!

Gastelum, Whittaker, they came to fight.

If you wanna mime and act then “*whispers* Go…Go” 🎭 pic.twitter.com/fWKglzBdfW — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 8, 2020

Adesanya gave some praise to his last two opponents in Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker while also throwing shade at Romero. Unlike Gastelum and Whittaker, who both pressed the action on Adesanya, Romero was very passive in the fight and didn’t do much of anything for five rounds.

At the same time, it’s very cool to see Adesanya praise the performances of Zhang and Jedrzejczyk. The two women in the co-main event did everything the opposite of Romero and Adesanya as they pushed the action and wailed on each other for 25 minutes. Adesanya clearly recognized what the two ladies did, and it was cool to see him shout them both out on his social media.

