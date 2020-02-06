Photo | Champions Jon Jones and Valentina Shevchenko pose together before UFC 247

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko posed together with their belts ahead of UFC 247.

Both Jones and Shevchenko are set to defend their titles against challengers Dominick Reyes and Katlyn Chookagian, respectively, at UFC 247 this Saturday night at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Prior to the fight, the two champions took the time to pose for a very cool photo of them both showing off their gold belts.

Take a look at the photo below courtesy of Shevchenko’s Twitter.

Jones takes on Reyes in the main event of the evening in what could potentially be his last fight in the UFC light heavyweight division. Arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jones has been teasing a move to heavyweight for years now, but if he can get by Reyes he may finally decide that there are no more threats left at 205lbs, and finally make the move up in weight that fans have been begging for.

As for Shevchenko, she takes on Chookagian in her third title defense at 125lbs. She won the vacant belt against Joanna Jedrzejczyk back at UFC 231 then went on to defend her title twice in 2019 against Jessica Eye and Liz Carmouche. If she can get by Chookagian in this weekend’s co-main event, there will be fans asking for the champ to move back up to 135lbs and potentially face off against rival Amanda Nunes in a trilogy fight.

Jones vs. Reyes and Shevchenko vs. Chookagian are the two big fights this weekend, but UFC 247 also features a number of other interesting fights including Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi at heavyweight and Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige at featherweight, among others.

Do you believe both Jon Jones and Valentina Shevchenko will defend their titles this Saturday night at UFC 247?