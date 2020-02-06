Joe Rogan says Tony Ferguson is a ‘nightmare’ matchup and ‘the scariest guy’ to fight at lightweight

Joe Rogan has praised UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson ahead of his UFC 249 title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC 249 is set to feature one of the most highly anticipated fights in the history of mixed martial arts when Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his UFC Lightweight Championship against Tony Ferguson. This is the fifth time that the two men have been scheduled to fight with the bout being canceled four times in the past for a variety of reasons.

Now, with just over two months to go until they throw down, UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the fight.

<noscript><iframe title="Tony Ferguson Fight Will Be the Toughest of Khabib’s Career" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/88axHr57PZg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

“Tony is the boogeyman. That nickname, ‘El Cucuy’, that’s the perfect nickname for that guy, he is terrifying,” Rogan said of Ferguson on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. “He never gets tired, everybody who fights him looks like they fell off a train, it’s crazy.

“I think Khabib vs Tony is the toughest fight of Khabib’s career. I really believe that. I think Tony Ferguson is a nightmare for anybody, especially right now. When you watch his fight with Anthony Pettis, when you watch how he busted up Donald Cerrone. I think Tony Ferguson is the scariest guy for anybody at 155 pounds to fight. He doesn’t get tired and he f***ing has bricks for hands. I had Josh Thomson in here the other day and he was saying that when Tony Ferguson grabs him, you can’t believe how big his hands are.”

“He’s a spooky dude. There’s something about him, like, he ain’t normal. He’s not a normal guy. He’s eccentric but in the good way, especially when it comes to being a fighter,” Rogan continued. “The two of them together [Khabib & Tony] — it’s an epic fight. But I would not be making any plans if I was Dana or if I was anybody else. I would not be making any plans, because Khabib can win that fight, but it’s not guaranteed. Ferguson can win that fight, too.”

What do you think of Joe Rogan’s comments on Tony Ferguson?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/6/2020.